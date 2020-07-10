Sysmex (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 2.6%

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.41, 3,013 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKCOY)

