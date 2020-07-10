T Clarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.26

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.26 and traded as low as $99.00. T Clarke shares last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 29,155 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 3.65 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. T Clarke’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

