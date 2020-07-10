T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

