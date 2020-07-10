The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Up 0.9%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.30 and last traded at $153.30, 110 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

