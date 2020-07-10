Thore Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,574.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $46,977.78 and approximately $47,574.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00478390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

