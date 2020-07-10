Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 269,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

