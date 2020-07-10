Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.34. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 472,100 shares trading hands.

TRCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 2,280.00% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Torchlight Energy Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

