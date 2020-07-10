Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Critical Review

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Diodes 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Diodes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 1.77 $90.05 million $0.87 23.56 Diodes $1.25 billion 2.06 $153.25 million $2.91 17.31

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 6.61% 6.50% 4.52% Diodes 11.54% 12.52% 8.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diodes beats Tower Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

