Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.50. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 474,498 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

