Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.30. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

