Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 370,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,725,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 66,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 13,848,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.