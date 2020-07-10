Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 86 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.