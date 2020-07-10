TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,066.67.

TSE:WBR (TSE:WBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TSE:WBR will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

