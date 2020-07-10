TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.87. TSS shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.06.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

