Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,901,000. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 77,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,520. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.