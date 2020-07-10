Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 343,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

