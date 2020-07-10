Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 122,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 955,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $83.03. 17,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

