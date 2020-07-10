Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 52,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 108,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 6,688,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

