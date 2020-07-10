Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 116,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 120,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

VREOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Vireo Health International from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight Capital cut Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

