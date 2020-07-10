Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,614,784 coins and its circulating supply is 190,235,170 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.