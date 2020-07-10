Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

