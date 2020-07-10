Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 1,176,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

