Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.23 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $103.82. 1,176,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

