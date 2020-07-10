Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,675 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 509,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 285,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 527,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

