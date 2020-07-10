Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after buying an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 114.2% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.