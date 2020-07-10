Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after buying an additional 2,276,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Welbilt by 114.2% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

