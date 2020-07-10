Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,970 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,780,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,166,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

