Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $14.84. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 45,900 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

