Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $14.84. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 45,900 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.
About Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO)
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.