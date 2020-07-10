World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. World Acceptance reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,666,000 after buying an additional 123,576 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in World Acceptance by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in World Acceptance by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,661. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $486.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.