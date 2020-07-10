XEL Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, XEL has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a market capitalization of $372,277.27 and approximately $791.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

