XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.69

Shares of XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.69 and traded as low as $118.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 82,364 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 3.64%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 194.44%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

