Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.04 EPS

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.01. American Tower posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $264.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

