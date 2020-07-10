Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. Metlife posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metlife.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 649,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 143,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 389,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,829. Metlife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
