Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. Metlife posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Metlife.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 649,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 143,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 389,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,829. Metlife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.