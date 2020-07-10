Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $19.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $24.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $85.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.09 million to $120.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,865. The stock has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 787,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 1,107,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.