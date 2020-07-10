Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $13.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $19.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $24.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $85.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.09 million to $120.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,865. The stock has a market cap of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,843,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 787,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 1,107,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

