Zacks: Analysts Expect CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBTX’s earnings. CBTX reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CBTX will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBTX.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%.

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CBTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 4,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 15,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 13,000 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

