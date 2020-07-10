Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Pfenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfenex.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFNX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 96,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,126. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfenex (PFNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.