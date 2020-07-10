Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow XP.
XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.79 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,213,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $198,944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XP by 76.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,220,000.
NYSE:XP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $49.78.
About XP
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
