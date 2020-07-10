Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thanks to low intermodal volumes and FMS division’s operating performance, shares of J.B. Hunt have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Notably, the FMS unit is experiencing the maximum setback with customers temporarily closing operations. However, successive acquisitions carried out by the company to expand its final mile delivery services are impressive. The company’s first-quarter performance was boosted by the RDI Last Mile acquisition carried out in January. Efforts to add shareholder value are also encouraging. The impacts might trickle down to the other segment’s operations as well going forward. Escalating operating expenses (rose 10.6% in the first quarter) and high debt levels are added concerns. These headwinds are also expected to have affected the company's second quarter financials.”

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Shares of JBHT opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

