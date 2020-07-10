Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to “Strong-Buy”

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

