Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Down 2.3%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 1,235,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,357,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 625,000 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

