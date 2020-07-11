-$0.38 EPS Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRBP. Nomura increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 970,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

