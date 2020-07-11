$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $47.13. 39,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.21. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

