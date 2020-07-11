$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 305,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 806,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

