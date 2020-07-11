$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

NYSE:PKG traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.89. 484,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,381. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

