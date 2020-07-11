$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to report sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $5.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $33.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

CRMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 335,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,764. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

