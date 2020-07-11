$106.40 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $106.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the highest is $108.66 million. Novocure reported sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $437.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $444.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $547.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $616.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 229.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. 270,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,368. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

