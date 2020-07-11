$156.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $156.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the highest is $179.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $732.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.43 million to $778.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $873.23 million, with estimates ranging from $750.79 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 807,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 374,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 127,346 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

