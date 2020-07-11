$18.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to announce $18.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $19.85 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.16 billion to $76.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $76.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 27,983,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,974,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

