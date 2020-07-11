$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to post sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Exterran posted sales of $390.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $802.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $826.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 173,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,598. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

