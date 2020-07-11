$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Thor Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 969,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,863. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.