$20,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $20,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $810,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $1.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

MOTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

MOTS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 31,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,392. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

